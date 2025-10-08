Politics

Country Star Posts Cryptic Message After MAGA Fumes at His Anti-ICE Song

The musician has a message for his critics after his new track caused a MAGA meltdown.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Zach Bryan performs at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 7, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media/Penske Media via Getty Images

Country star Zach Bryan is turning to poetry after a week of political whiplash.

The “Something in the Orange” singer posted a cryptic passage on Instagram Tuesday—a section from Wendell Berry’s 1973 poem “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front.”

The verse, which urges readers to “love someone who does not deserve it” and “denounce the government and embrace the flag,” arrived just days after a right-wing meltdown over Bryan’s unreleased song that takes aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The backlash began Friday, when Grammy Award-winning Bryan teased a track that included the lines: “I heard the cops came, cocky motherf---ers ain’t they?/And ICE is gonna come bust down your door.” The clip triggered outrage from Trump allies, right-wing commentators, and even government officials.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson blasted the song in a statement to Newsweek, twisting Bryan’s own titles into political barbs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Zach Bryan performs onstage during BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Zach Bryan performs onstage during BST Hyde Park in London, June. Redferns

“While Zach Bryan wants to Open The Gates to criminal illegal aliens and has Condemned heroic ICE officers, Something in the Orange tells me a majority of Americans disagree with him and support President Trump’s great American Revival,” Jackson said. “Godspeed, Zach!”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also joined the pile-on, calling the track “extremely disappointing” and adding that she was “disheartened” by it. “He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe,” she told Newsweek.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin offered her own jab when reached by the Daily Beast, saying Bryan should “stick to ‘Pink Skies,’ dude.”

ICE even released another action movie-inspired montage of immigration raids, this time set to Zach Bryan’s “Revival.”

Bryan, who served eight years in the U.S. Navy, broke his silence on Tuesday. “When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle,” he wrote on Instagram.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY4, Wendell Berry, Poet and Farmer was a speaker at The Future of Food conference at Georgetown University on May 4, 2010. (Photo by Tracy A Woodward/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Berry, pictured far right, was awarded a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal by Barack Obama in 2010. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

His choice to quote Berry, a Kentucky farmer-poet known for championing humility, conscience, and rebellion against conformity, wasn’t random. The poem he posted celebrates doing “what won’t compute”—standing apart from systems of power and embracing contradiction.

Its famous line, “Denounce the government and embrace the flag,” is widely read as a call to love one’s country by resisting its corruption.

In 2010, Berry was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama for his achievements as a poet, novelist, farmer, and conservationist.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

