Jason Aldean’s Wife Called Out for Transphobic Instagram Video
‘INSURRECTION BARBIE’
The wife of country singer Jason Aldean is feuding with two of his fellow country music stars after posting a transphobic Instagram video earlier this week. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany Aldean captioned a video of herself getting ready on Thursday. In response to her video, singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope called her out on Twitter, with Pope writing: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.” That launched a lengthy social media showdown in which Brittany ranted about parents who allow their children to transition and Maren called her a “Karen” and “Insurrection Barbie.” When the storm had died down, Cassadee posted an Instagram of herself grinning, captioned, “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”