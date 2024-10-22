We may finally know where the country’s most-powerful banker really stands politically this election season.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, 68, is quietly backing a Kamala Harris win on Election Day despite his public praise of Donald Trump earlier this year, according to a report from The New York Times Tuesday.

That’s quite the coup for Harris’ campaign, as Dimon is overwhelmingly viewed as one of the most influential players in the banking world and on Wall Street—areas that tend to back Republicans more often than Democrats.

Word of that support is likely to be largely muffled to the masses, however, as Dimon has stopped short of outright endorsing Harris publicly. Instead, the Times reports he’s merely been “supportive” of the vice president in “private conversations with Wall Street executives.”

Dimon has also reportedly told those close to him that he’d be open to serving in a Walz-Harris administration, perhaps as its Treasury secretary. Harris has said repeatedly that she plans to appoint a Republican to a cabinet position, though its unclear what party—if any—Dimon is a registered member of. He’s been CEO of JPMorgan Chase since 2006.

“I’ve always been an American patriot,” Dimon said on a call earlier this month, hinting at his willingness to work in the federal government, the Times reported. “And my country is more important to me than my company.”

The Times reports that Harris’ campaign approached Dimon about endorsing. Trump’s camp has reportedly done the same, going as far as claiming they’d won over Dimon’s endorsement even when they didn’t have it.

Jamie Dimon was quick to say that he never endorsed Donald Trump, but the former president’s post remained online more than two weeks later.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Oct. 4 that Dimon had endorsed him—a claim that was quickly shot down by Dimon’s camp. Trump denied making the post but, perhaps bizarrely, never took down the false graphic he shared to his personal account.

That endorsement, before it was revealed to be a farce, didn’t appear to come totally out of left field. He said on CNBC’s morning show Squawk Box in January that Trump was “kind of right about NATO, kind of right about immigration,” and that “he grew the economy quite well.”

In that same appearance, Dimon said many Americans recognized Trump was spot-on on certain “critical issues.”

“I don’t like how Trump said things, but he wasn’t wrong about those critical issues,” Dimon said. “That’s why they’re voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens. I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden’s campaign.”

Despite those comments, Trump and Dimon have also bickered with each other over the years.

Among the recent rifts between the two New York-born billionaires—Dimon is worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes, while Trump is worth $4 billion—came when Dimon urged corporate leaders to support Nikki Haley’s primary bid over Trump.

Trump responded in typical fashion, raging in a post to Truth Social that he was “never a big fan” of Dimon, whom he called a “highly overrated Globalist.”

“I guess I don’t have to live with him anymore, and that’s a really good thing,” Trump said.

Donald Trump and Jamie Dimon shake hands in 2017.

Trump, perhaps realizing the influence Dimon holds, changed his tone when speaking about Dimon in July. That’s when he told Bloomberg Businessweek that he has “a lot of respect” for Dimon and that he’d consider him for Treasury Secretary should he win re-election.

In a statement to the Times on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Dimon said his usually-outspoken boss hasn’t been talking about the election much because his “comments are often weaponized by the left or right when he weighs in on politics or politicians.”

This, the spokesperson added, “is not constructive to helping solve our country’s biggest problems.”