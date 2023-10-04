County Commissioner in Hot Water for Accidentally Shooting Grandson
‘NOT VERY SMART’
A county commissioner from Texas is staring down a felony child abuse charge after he accidentally shot his 12-year-old grandson in a freak incident at a wedding, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Authorities say Michael Gardner, 62, whipped out a revolver to fire a blank to commence a wedding ceremony he was officiating on Saturday. That plan quickly backfired, however, when the gun inadvertently fired as Gardner cocked its hammer back. His grandson miraculously survived the ordeal, but his grandpa may soon find himself behind bars. Gardner turned himself in on Monday and the local sheriff”s office has reportedly recommended he be charged with child abuse—an offense that carries a prison sentence up to three years if convicted. “Just another example that playing with firearms—no matter what, even if they’re blanks—bad things can certainly happen,” said Ben Houchin, the chief deputy of Lancaster County. “We do not believe Michael intended to hurt his grandchild, but the act was not very smart.”