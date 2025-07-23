Couple Accused of Having Sex in Front of Kids on JetBlue Flight

A Connecticut couple has been arrested after children reportedly saw them having sex on a JetBlue flight. A mother traveling with her two children alerted a flight attendant during the flight from New York to Florida on Saturday, claiming she had witnessed two passengers in nearby seats engaging in sex acts, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by People. While checking on the situation, the flight attendant allegedly witnessed Trista Reilly, 43, “making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down” on the lap of Christopher Drew Arnold, 42. The affidavits also allege that the two children saw Reilly “performing oral sex and j---ing off Mr. Arnold,” People reported. Reilly and Arnold, who live in Danbury, according to ctpost, were arrested after the plane touched down at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. They were each charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition. They were reportedly released from custody on Monday and are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment on Aug. 15. JetBlue told People the couple’s behavior is “completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue” and declared them “no longer welcome to fly JetBlue.” Arnold was previously arrested in March for disorderly conduct and assault, according to Danbury Police Department records.