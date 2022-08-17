Couple Caught Having Sex on Ferris Wheel After ‘Shaken Up’ Kids Alert Cops
ROUND AND ROUND
Two grownups were caught having sex on a giant Ferris wheel at an Ohio amusement park after a group of young girls just below them noticed a “bare butt” and “penis” and felt the ride “shaking.” That’s according to a police report by the Sandusky Police Department detailing a Aug. 14 incident at the Cedar Point amusement park. A man and a woman, both 32, now face charges of public indecency over the alleged lewd shenanigans. Police say the pair initially offered an innocent explanation for the allegation against them, with the woman claiming she’d been bending over to pick up a pack of cigarettes and her male companion had “helped” her. But the pair eventually admitted to having sex in public when pressed further on the account given by a group of four witnesses—which included minors, police said. One of the girls “said she saw the women [sic] on her hands and knees and saw the man behind her,” according to the police report. All of the witnesses “said they could clearly see the man’s penis” and “feel the cart shaking and see both the male and female moving back and forth,” police said. The group said the couple “started laughing” upon realizing they were being watched but continued anyway, the report notes. One of the girls “was very shaken up” and said “this was very traumatizing for her,” police said.