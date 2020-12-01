Couple Dies of COVID-19 Seconds Apart on Same Hospital Floor After 47 Years of Marriage
TO THE VERY END
After spending 47 years of marriage together, a Michigan couple lost their lives to COVID-19 seconds apart on the same floor of a Jackson hospital. According to the Detroit News, Patricia and Leslie “LD” McWaters both lost their lives during the exact same minute last Tuesday. “The time on both of their death certificates is 4:23 p.m., because [the difference] was too close to call,” said their daughter Joanna Sisk. “It’s like they met right after they died and went up to heaven together.” The couple died five rooms apart at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. She was 78; he was 75. Sisk told The Washington Post that the her mother would want the couple’s story to be a lesson to people taking risks during the pandemic. “They were both extremely regretful because they didn’t really take their own words to heart that it would actually take their lives,” said the daughter. Sisk told the Post that after months of feeling trapped amid COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, her parents said they let their guard down: Shortly before they fell ill, they went to “a restaurant where people weren’t wearing masks and were walking around among tables.”