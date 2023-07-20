Couple Fined Trying to Take American Rocket Launchers Into Britain: Report
EXCESS BAGGAGE
A British couple was fined after telling a customs official in France that they had two rocket launchers in their van, according to a report. The pair, arrested on May 7, were carrying what was believed to be American-made M141s in Calais as they prepared to make a journey across the English Channel to the U.K. The customs official “asked if they had anything to declare while they were queuing up for the ferry,” an unidentified source told the Daily Mail. “The reply from the young couple was a simple yes—they wanted to declare two rocket launchers and other military equipment that they had been given in Ukraine while on a humanitarian mission.” The pair allegedly also had 14 bullet casings and a damaged bulletproof vest in the trunk. An emergency was declared before authorities determined the launchers were decommissioned, though the source claimed the items were destroyed anyway.