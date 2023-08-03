Couple Killed in Bizarre Semi-Truck Hostage Standoff
A married couple who led Ohio police on a wild chase and hijacked a semi-truck with the driver still inside has died of their injuries after exchanging gunfire with officers. Body-cam footage released by the London Police Department shows both the strange traffic stop that led to the hostage situation and the wild chase that ensued. Identifying themselves as Ronald and Barbara Taylor, the pair told an officer they had no ID on them and that they were coming back from the hospital after the woman stabbed herself in the eye with scissors. They then sped off as soon as the officer stepped away, leading cops to a truck stop where the pair jumped into a semi-truck and took the driver hostage. After an hours-long chase through multiple counties, police teams spent more than four hours negotiating for the hostage’s release, but the couple allegedly opened fire on troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Troopers returned fire on the suspects,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Natan Dennis told reporters. The couple later died of their injuries at a hospital in Dayton.