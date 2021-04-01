CHEAT SHEET
Court Blocks Sales of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ With Temporary Restraining Order
A federal court issued a temporary restraining order against the company that made Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” released to promote his new song. The Brooklyn company MSCHF was ordered to no longer fulfill any orders for the customized Air Max 97s, which are rumored to contain a drop of human blood in the sole, and feature a Nike swoosh despite no official license from the athletics company.The limited run of 666 pairs of sneakers has likely already sold out. The musician himself was not named in the suit. Nike said in a statement, “We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”