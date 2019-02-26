CHEAT SHEET
Court Challenge to Trump Ban on Bump Stocks Rejected
One of the first legal challenges to Donald Trump’s ban on bump stocks, the $200 devices that can enable semi-automatic rifles to fire almost as quickly as machine guns, has been rejected by a federal court. Owners of the devices have until March 26 to dispose of the accessories after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington rejected arguments that the rule was rushed through or improperly issued. The Firearms Policy Coalition, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, denounced the ruling and vowed to appeal to reign in “a rogue and growing Executive Branch.” In October 2017, a single gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others in Las Vegas with the assistance of a bump stock attachment.