Court Docs Shed New Light on Wide Scope of Feds’ Giuliani Probe
COPY AND PASTE
Court documents unsealed Tuesday show that the scope of information seized by prosecutors during the investigation of Rudy Giuliani is wider than was previously understood. By pasting the filing into another document, CNN reporters were able to make redacted portions of the newly public papers readable. New details now visible in the document include that prosecutors seized emails and iCloud accounts that are believed to belong to former Ukrainian prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko and the former head of the country’s Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, as well as an iPad and cell phone belonging to a Trump-supporting Ukrainian businessman. The document that CNN deciphered describes specific seizures conducted by prosecutors and was filed by the attorney for Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who’s under federal indictment. The document also says that prosecutors have “historical and prospective cell site information” connected with Guiliani and GOP operative Victoria Toensing, both of whom were the subject of search warrants last moth.