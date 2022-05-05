Court Docs Show Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Had 16 Phone Calls With D.A.
CHATTY
Greg McMichael, one of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, spoke with the local district attorney, Jackie Johnson, multiple times in the weeks after the incident. In a legal filing, it was stated that Johnson, the then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, called McMichael—who was formerly an investigator for her office—on the day after the shooting, speaking for nine minutes. Prosecutors in Johnson’s misconduct case said there were 16 calls between the pair from Feb. 23, 2020, when McMichael left her a message about an hour after the shooting, to May 5, 2020, when graphic video of Arbery’s killing appeared online. Johnson was indicted by a grand jury last year on a felony charge of violating her oath of office as well as a misdemeanor count of hindering a police investigation. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis, chased down and killed 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running by their house.