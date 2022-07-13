CHEAT SHEET
Court Drops Former NFL Player’s Airport Assault Case
CASE DISMISSED
Read it at TMZ Sports
In May, former NFL player Brendan Langley went viral—and not for a stunning catch. Camera footage caught the football star engaged in a physical fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark airport, leading the pro baller to be arrested and charged with simple assault. Now, however, Langley’s assault case has been dismissed, as TMZ Sports reported that a court official revealed the charges were dropped. Langley’s lawyer told TMZ that officials abandoned the case because his client “used force that was reasonably necessary.” The Calgary Stampeders suspended Langley, who was recently signed, following his arrest, and there is no word yet on whether he will be welcomed back on the team.