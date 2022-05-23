Former NFL Star Charged in Airport Brawl With United Worker
BAGGAGE BLAME
Former NFL wide receiver Brendan Langley was charged for allegedly getting into a brawl at Newark airport with a United Airlines employee last week. The dispute allegedly erupted when Langley, 27, used a wheelchair to haul his luggage through the airport instead of a trolley. A video shows the moment the employee—who was reportedly fired—dodges blows before fighting back. Langley slugs the worker who tumbles over the ticket desk near the luggage carousel. Though apparently bloodied, the worker gets back up and charges the pro-athlete who can be heard yelling, “Oh, you want some more?” The Daily Mail reports that Langley, formerly a Denver Bronco who now plays for the Calgary Stampeders, was booked on an assault charge, but the unnamed worker was not charged.