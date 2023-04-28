Court Orders Sperm Donor Who Fathered 550+ Kids to Stop
YOU’RE DONE
A Dutch court on Friday banned a sperm donor from making any further donations after it emerged that he’d fathered at least 550 children. The man, known only as Jonathan M. under Dutch privacy rules, lied to parents about his gigantic brood “in order to persuade the parents to take him as a donor,” The Hague District Court said in a statement. Dutch guidelines stipulate that donors are only allowed to father a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers, but the man had breezed past the limit with many more donations to clinics in the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as to others he met through online advertisements and forums. “All these parents are now confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose,” the court added. The man will now face a $110,000 fine every time he breaks his ban in the future.