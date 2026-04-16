Court Overturns Church Warden’s Murder Conviction

Europe may have only about ”six weeks” of jet fuel left as the Iran war continues to choke global energy supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency warned Thursday. In an interview with the Associated Press, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the disruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.” “In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now,” Birol said, warning the fallout will intensify the longer the conflict continues, driving up costs for gasoline, heating fuel and electricity worldwide. Birol also warned of the prospect of flight cancellations. He said Europe could soon see disruptions in air travel as jet fuel supplies tighten. “I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he said. Birol added that poorer countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are likely to be hit hardest, though “no country is immune.” He also warned that even a ceasefire would not immediately restore stability, citing extensive damage to more than 80 energy facilities in the region and saying recovery could take up to two years.
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- 1Trump War Chaos Sparks Alarming Jet Fuel Shortage WarningSIX WEEKS LEFTDisruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.”
- 2Ex-Arsenal Goalkeeper, 48, Killed as Train Hits His CarSHOCK DEATHThe goalkeeper helped his team win the Premier League in 1998.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years FINALE OF A LIFETIME‘70 Up′ will conclude later this year, after a run that began in the 1960s
- 4Court Overturns Church Warden’s Murder Conviction RUN IT AGAINBenjamin Field will face a retrial after three judges ruled his conviction for killing a university lecturer represented a “defective” verdict.
Partner updateAD BY G.H.BASSThis New Collaboration Reimagines the Classic Penny LoaferWORTH EVERY PENNYUpgrade your spring footwear with this new collection from G.H. Bass and Aritzia.
- 5American Airlines Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Near-Miss‘WE NEARLY HIT THEM’It comes weeks after two people were killed in a taxiway collision in New York.
- 6Original ‘Baywatch’ Cast Member Returns to RebootSHE’LL BE READYThe show’s relaunch is set for the 2026-27 television season.
- 7Pilots Investigated After Making Bizarre Noises Over RadioWINGING ITThe pilots were quickly reprimanded by someone else on the frequency.
- 8National Anthem Singer Hospitalized After CollapsingMEDICAL EMERGENCYThe singer stopped twice while performing and then fell to the ground near second base, as fans looked on in stunned silence.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9‘Hunger Games’ Star Arrested for Second Time in Over a YearSHOTS FIREDThe former child star hasn’t been seen on screens since 2013.
- 10‘Cool Hand Luke’ Actress Dies at 87REST IN PEACEJoy Harmon died in Los Angeles after a battle with pneumonia.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger died Thursday morning when a train struck his car at an unguarded level crossing in Salzburg, Austria. He was 48. According to Austrian media, the train’s passengers and conductor were unharmed. An investigation is currently ongoing to reveal the details surrounding the fatal accident. Manninger played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, making 64 appearances on the field as a backup goalkeeper to David Seaman. He was part of the team when they won the Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1998 season. “All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex,” the team posted on X to commemorate their former teammate. Manninger also played for his hometown club, Red Bull Salzburg. “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch,” the Austrian Football Association’s sporting director, Peter Schottel, said about the player. “His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable.”
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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A groundbreaking documentary series that has followed more than a dozen people throughout their lives, from childhood to death, will air its finale. 70 Up first began as 7 Up in 1964, when participants were in elementary school. The show followed the group as they grew up and chased their dreams. A new episode is released every seven years. The cast has featured ‘Cheeky Chap’ Tony, an aspiring jockey who became a London taxi driver, and Neil, who dreamed of being an astronaut before struggling with homelessness. There are also great success stories, like Nick, who went from the son of a farmer to becoming a nuclear physicist. He died in 2023. Other key figures in the series, including the show’s longtime director Michael Apted, have also died before the finale. Now, viewers are expecting a tear-jerking finale that has been as meaningful for creators as it has been for the audience. Producer Claire Lewis said the show has been “an incredible lifetime’s work and has given me a second family.” The 54-year-old director, Asif Kapadia, said the show has been “a dream project,” going on to call 70 Up “the ultimate portrait of human life.”
Court Overturns Church Warden’s Murder Conviction
A court has overturned a former church warden’s conviction for killing a university lecturer. Benjamin Field, who in 2019 was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years for the 2015 murder of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in Buckinghamshire, U.K., will now face a retrial. Three judges ruled on appeal Thursday that directions given to jurors at the original trial had been “defective.” The justices took issue with the fact that prosecutors told jurors that Field, as part of a plot to inherit the man’s wealth, had laced Farquhar’s whiskey to persuade him he was losing his mind. The appeal court concluded that directions given to jurors “effectively withdrew from the jury the question of whether Mr Farquhar’s decision to drink the whiskey had been voluntary.” Prosecutors have been granted permission to escalate the case to the Supreme Court before any new proceedings, with judges describing it as an “unusual case.” Field, who admitted to fraudulent relationships with pensioners to get them to change their wills, will remain in prison pending the outcome of that appeal.
Comfortable and stylish, the penny loafer is a staple shoe for spring’s transitional weather. The classic silhouette has been overdue for a modern refresh, so the storied American footwear brand G.H.BASS is teaming up with Aritzia to bring the penny loafer into 2026. The duo’s new collection launches today with two styles, the square-toe Milton and the rounded-toe Spence.
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A passenger plane pilot said they were forced to hit the brakes after nearly colliding with a truck. Air traffic control audio reveals the pilot of American Airlines Flight 1197 saying, “They just went right in front of us,” at Charlotte Douglas Airport moments before taking off for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The pilot described a white-and-black pickup truck and said, “We nearly hit them. I had to slam on the brakes.” They added, “Someone’s got to be notified right away,” according to CBS News. “That’s really bad.” “Charlotte Douglas International Airport is aware of the reported incident involving an American Airlines aircraft and a CLT ground vehicle while taxiing near the gate on Wednesday morning,” a spokesperson for the airport told CBS. “Safety and security are top priorities at CLT. We’re proud of the professionalism of our crew and the action they took when a ground vehicle not affiliated with American Airlines entered the aircraft’s path on a taxiway,” American said. The FAA said it was looking into the incident. It comes on the heels of two Air Canada pilots being killed at LaGuardia airport when their plane collided with a fire truck.
A familiar face from Baywatch is heading back to the beach, as Erika Eleniak joins Fox’s upcoming reboot in a guest role. Eleniak, who starred in the show’s early seasons, will reprise her role as Shauni McClain—now reimagined as a Santa Monica city councilwoman returning to help launch a major beach competition. The 56-year-old joins fellow original cast member David Chokachi, alongside a new ensemble led by Stephen Amell. The reboot continues the storyline of the iconic series, which helped launch the careers of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson and became a global TV phenomenon. The updated series is being developed for Fox with showrunner Matt Nix and is set to premiere during the 2026-27 television season. Producers say the revival aims to blend nostalgia with a new generation of lifeguards, continuing the franchise decades after its original success.
Two pilots are being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration after they were caught making animal noises at each other over an air traffic control frequency. In an audio clip of the incident, the pilots are heard meowing and barking at each other, prompting a third person to cut in and tell them, “You guys need to be professional pilots.” When they continued, he added, “This is why you still fly an RJ,” referring to a regional jet. The FAA told NBC News in a statement, “FAA regulations prohibit pilots from engaging in non-essential conversations when they’re below 10,000 feet altitude. Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft. The FAA investigates all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation.” Former JFK controller Steve Abraham told NBC Washington that while such use of the radio is technically against the rules, “sometimes a little levity reduces tension.”
A popular anthem singer for the Chicago White Sox was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field before Wednesday’s game. Gerald Chaney was singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the start of the White Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays when he stopped twice and then fell to the ground near second base, NBC Chicago reports. Fans looked on in stunned silence as paramedics tended to Chaney for several minutes before loading him onto a stretcher and transporting him to a hospital, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was alert as he was taken from the field, according to the White Sox. “The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the team wrote on X. “The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery.” The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes. Chaney had been singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”—known as the “Black national anthem”—in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. He was also slated to perform “The Star Spangled Banner.”
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
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Former child star Ethan Jamieson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jamieson, 27, was arrested on March 23, however the news was only broken by TMZ on Wednesday. Jamieson, who played the District 4 male tribute in the 2012 movie The Hunger Games, is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after allegedly attacking three men, known as “E.F., J.M. and K.W.” using a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Jamieson, who got his acting break in One Tree Hill in 2009, was arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired. “Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving,” Lieutenant David Davis of the Raleigh Police Department said. “Two additional occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.” Police identified Jamieson “as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.” His court date is set for April 30. The actor, whose last screen role was in 2013’s Justified, was previously arrested in March 2025 for resisting a public officer. People reported Jamieson was sentenced for the 2025 offense on March 26, 2026, just three days after the newest alleged assault. In 2012, at the height of his Hunger Games fame, a 13-year-old Jamieson told LancasterOnline “I want to be just a normal person.”
The actress who created one of the most memorable scenes in 1960s film has died. Joy Harmon was 87 years old. Harmon appeared briefly in the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke. Her seductive washing of a car in front of an ogling chain gang of convicts became an iconic scene in American cinema. She also appeared in the classic films Village of the Giants and One Way Wahine. After decades in acting, Harmon made a career pivot, opening a bakery in Burbank, California, called Aunt Joy’s Cakes. She was known to happily sign autographs for fans who visited the bakery. Harmon was working there until pneumonia sidelined her several weeks ago. According to her family, she spent time in the hospital and then a physical rehabilitation center before coming back home to spend her final days in hospice care. Harmon’s family, which includes three children and nine grandchildren, describes her as a positive thinker full of life and vibrancy and someone who had no problem spreading joy throughout her life.