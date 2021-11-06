CHEAT SHEET
Federal Court Puts Biden Admin’s Vaccine Mandate on Hold
A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on the Biden administration’s mandate that large private companies vaccinate or regularly test their employees for COVID-19 Saturday. Responding to a challenge to the Department of Labor mandate by several Republican-led states, the Fifth Circuit Court judges said that those challenging the mandate, which was slated to take effect Jan. 4., raised “grave statutory and constitutional concerns.” The Labor Department has until Monday to respond to the temporary order, and the court will issue a final ruling on the merits of the mandate at a later date.