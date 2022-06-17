Larry Nassar Is Officially Out of Appeals in His Sex Assault Case
NO DICE
Convicted rapist Larry Nassar is out of luck. A Michigan appeals court denied his final appeal on his sexual assault charges that resulted in a 40-year sentence in 2018. The appeal centered around the argument that Nassar deserved a new hearing because the judge in the original case had it out for him, with remarks like: “I just signed your death warrant.” The judge also called Nassar a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in The Wizard of Oz. “We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise,” the court wrote in its two-page order. This news comes after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other victims opened a $1 billion suit against the FBI for not intervening in the abuse.