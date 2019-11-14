CHEAT SHEET
Court Rejects Trump’s Appeal Over Financial Records Subpoena
A federal appeals court has refused to take up President Trump's appeal of a ruling that would obligate his accounting firm to turn over eight years worth of his financial records to Congress. According to The New York Times, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied Trump's request to reconsider his case against a congressional subpoena for his financial records. In October, a panel of three judges also upheld Congress' right to issue the subpoena in a 2-1 vote. Before the full court, the subpoena was also upheld in a 8-3 vote. If Trump decides to appeal the ruling again, the case could be taken up to the Supreme Court.