Court Rules Italian Mom Can Evict ‘Parasites’—Her Grown Sons

An Italian mother was given legal permission to evict her sons—who are 40 and 42—because they allegedly have not lifted a finger to help her. CNN reports that the mother called her grown-ass children, who have jobs, “parasites” in court papers—and the court sided with her. “There is no provision in the legislation which attributes to the adult child the unconditional right to remain in the home exclusively owned by the parents, against their will and by virtue of the family bond alone,” Judge Simona Caterbi ruled, ordering the sons to leave by Dec. 18.