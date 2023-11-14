Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry With Perfect Chandler Joke

Friends star Courteney Cox broke her personal silence to pay homage to departed costar Matthew Perry on Tuesday, becoming the second cast member of the iconic sitcom to offer personal remembrances in the wake of Perry’s passing. The entire gang made a joint statement in response to Perry’s tragic death in late October, and it seems like a the floodgates for individual messages may now be open.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote on Instagram, under a video clip of her and Perry’s characters, Chandler and Monica, in bed together on Friends. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

In the clip, Ross barges into Chandler’s hotel room and whoops as Monica lies hidden under the covers. When he leaves, she pops up for air: “Do you think he knew I was here?”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” Cox writes. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

In the outtake clip that never made it to broadcast, Cox waited for the wild cheers to die down before adding, “OK, your turn,” and getting back under the covers with Perry.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub by his personal assistant on October 28. In the aftermath of his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help others who suffer, as Perry did throughout his life, with intense addiction issues.