Ex-Fox Reporter Says Trump Asked Her to Visit His Office for a ‘Kiss’
A former reporter at Fox News claims that Donald Trump told her how hot she was over the phone before he became president—and urged her to come to his office so he could kiss her. Courtney Friel, who occasionally worked on Trump’s favorite morning show Fox & Friends, made the allegations in her memoir Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News. According to New York Daily News, the journalist claims Trump told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” when he called her after she expressed an interest in working on his Miss USA beauty pageant. Friel claimed Trump opened the call by asking her about her career, but, as she recounts in the book: “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss.’” The journalist said that she was was “shocked” by Trump’s invitation and wrote: “‘Donald,’ I responded, ‘I believe we’re both married.’ I quickly ended the call.” Friel went on: “It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” she states in the book. “At least now I can joke that I could have banged the President—but I passed.” The White House did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on her claim.