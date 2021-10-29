Dad of ‘House of Horrors’ Kids Found Out About 8-Year-Old’s Death From News
GUT PUNCH
The father of Kendrick Lee, the 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother’s boyfriend in Texas and whose body was left abandoned with his siblings, said he only learned about the tragic death from watching the news. “Kendrick is my baby, he’s my youngest son,” Courtney Lee, who’s also the father of two of the surviving children in the Houston “house of horrors,” told the Daily Mail. “I still can’t believe it.” Lee told the outlet that he and Gloria Williams, Kendrick’s mother, had separated in 2012, and he hadn’t seen his kids since 2017 after he told her he planned to marry another woman. Williams then cut off all contact until 2020, when she reached out to Lee’s wife to let them know that her then-husband had died. Lee said he wants to be in his two remaining boys’ lives, but “it’s going to take some time.” Williams has been charged with tampering with evidence and injury to a child by omission while her boyfriend Brian Coulter has been charged with murder for allegedly beating little Kendrick to death.