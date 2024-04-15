Courtney Love Thinks Taylor Swift Is a Bore
‘NOT IMPORTANT’
Courtney Love let her true feelings about Taylor Swift be known in a new interview with The Standard, in which she said, “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.” The former rock band guitarist and singer, known for heading the band Hole and for her tumultuous personal life, including her marriage to Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain, had previously shared well wishes to Swift on social media, where she’d called her a “huge role model” who should win an Oscar for her “art, talent, voice and astonishing beauty.” But she seems to have changed her opinion of the “Cruel Summer” singer. Swift wasn’t the only one to draw harsh words from Love in the interview—she also referenced crooner Lana Del Rey: “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” Love told The Standard. As for Madonna, Love said, “I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me.”