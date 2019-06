Rant on Twitter for 20 minutes, pay it off for three years. Courtney Love’s Twitter tirade against fashion designer Dawn Simorangkir has ended in a settlement: the Hole frontwoman will pay Simorangkir $430,000 over the course of the next three years. Simorangkir sued Love for defamation after Love took to Twitter to call her a “nasty lying hosebag thief,” among other things, after Simorangkir accused her of not paying for $4,000 worth of clothes.