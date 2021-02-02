CHEAT SHEET
‘Courtside Karen’ and Husband Tried to Heckle LeBron James. It Didn’t End Well.
Fans are slowly being allowed back into NBA games—and some of them are itching to get back into the action. When the defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Instagram model Juliana Carlos was ejected for heckling LeBron James. According to The Athletic, James referred to the woman’s husband as “ol’ steroid ass,” triggering a heated argument that ended with Carlos screaming, swearing and flipping off James—with her face mask off. Referees were forced to stop the game at one point and Lakers commentator Bill Macdonald compare Carlos to the meme of a woman pointing and yelling at a cat. The Lakers won, 107-99. Afterwards, LeBron tweeted: “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!”