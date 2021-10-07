Trump-Fanatic Cousins Arrested After Bragging on Facebook About Insurrection
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Two cousins were arrested this week after online sleuths identified them as alleged Capitol rioters using a unique company logo one man had on his jacket during the insurrection, and a rare Confederate flag the other guy was carrying. According to the Huffington Post, Tommy Smith, dubbed #MississippiFlagGuy by sleuths, and Donnie Wren, dubbed #KingstonAsh, are facing several felony charges for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot. One sleuth told HuffPost that Smith’s rare Mississippi battle flag and Wren’s company logo made them “hard to miss.” After tracking down their Facebook pages, sleuths found the pair had bragged about the riot. “Patriots stood together and battled the tyrannical cops throughout the entire afternoon and I sit here now at the footsteps of the Capitol they’re still shooting off flashbangs pepper spray and innocent people,” one post said.