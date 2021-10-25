Founder of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ Finally Realizes Ex-President Is a Massive Grifter
TAKEN FOR A RIDE
Couy Griffin, the founder of the “Cowboys for Trump” group who once stated his belief that Donald Trump was divinely chosen to rule, appears to have had a belated change of heart. Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner who was charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riot earlier this year, seemed to turn on Trump during a speech at a QAnon conference in Las Vegas this weekend. According to a video of the speech posted by Raw Story, he told the crowd: “We supported President Trump because of his fight for justice as well, and for four years we cried ‘Lock her up. Lock her up. Lock her up.’ ... What did the president tell us? ‘If I was in charge of the law, you’d be in jail.’ OK, Mr. President, you were in charge of the law for four years. At the end of your four year time, the only ones that were locked up were men like me, and others like me, that have stood by the president the strongest.” Federal prosecutors have offered Griffin a plea deal in the hope of resolving his Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges.