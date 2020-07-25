CHEAT SHEET
COVID-19 Cases Top 800,000 in Africa as Health Care Systems Crumble
Africa’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of those cases are in South Africa, which has implemented rigorous testing, but infections continue to rise in Kenya, with more than 16,000 cases in the continent’s most important economic hub. The World Health Organization had warned that Africa was particularly vulnerable and the “least equipped” to fight the pandemic. It said the virus could “smolder” in some countries long after it is under control globally.
