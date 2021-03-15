COVID-19 Denying Brazilian Politician Dies of Coronavirus
Brazilian politician Silvio Antonio Fávero, an obstinate anti-vaxxer who introduced a bill in the state legislature of Mato Grosso do Sul in an attempt to block mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for the citizenry, has died of COVID-19, according to EuroWeekly News. Fávero, 54, succumbed Mar. 13 to the disease that has killed 277,091 Brazilians to date. He was affiliated with the Social Liberal Party—which counts far-right President Jair Bolsonaro among its members—until last year, and lobbied heavily against mask requirements.
Less than a week ago, a post on Fávero’s Facebook page announced that he was on the mend. “God is operating! State Deputy Silvio Fávero begins reacting to intensive treatment against COVID-19,” said a message in Portuguese. “Intubated since last Saturday (06) at a private hospital in Cuiabá, the parliamentarian has been infected with a new variant of the world’s disease.” On Monday, the page displayed a memorial to Fávero, with a picture of him among the clouds. Two years ago, Fávero’s eye and scalp were mangled when he was attacked by a dog during a soccer game.