At Least 185 Workers at Georgia Nuke Plant Project Infected With COVID-19

At least 185 people working on the expansion of a Georgia nuclear plant were infected by the novel coronavirus—and others were just afraid to show up, the Georgia Recorder reported. The outbreak at Plant Vogtle led the project managers to cut 20 percent of the 9,000-person workforce at a cost of about $40 million, and they considered halting construction at one point. Even before the pandemic, the project was years behind schedule and billions over budget, the Recorder reported.