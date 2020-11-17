COVID-19 Immunity Could Last Years, Huge New Study Suggests
GOOD NEWS
A new study suggests that immunity from the coronavirus could persist for years after recovery. The study, led by the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, found that patients had heightened levels of immune cells eight months after initial infection, suggesting that the cells may hang around for a long time. While the study has not been published in a scientific journal or peer-reviewed, The New York Times reports that it’s the most comprehensive study on immunity to date. Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki described it as “exciting news.” Earlier this month, pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer announced early trial results for their respective vaccines, both recording upwards of a 90 percent test rate. The study’s results suggest that repeated inoculation might not be necessary, according to the Times.