CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
COVID-19 Is Back in Illinois With a Vengeance
‘MAKE OR BREAK MOMENT’
Read it at Chicago Tribune
Illinois, which was walloped by the coronavirus in the spring, is facing a fierce resurgence of the virus. For the first time since May, the state reported a one-day case count over 2,000 on Friday—which Gov. J.B. Pritzker called “a make or break moment.” Health officials also said that 21 people had died in that 24-hour period and that 13 counties were now at the “warning level.” Pritzker pleaded with state residents to follow the mask mandate and announced an emergency rule that requires businesses to enforce the mandate or face a $2,500 fine.