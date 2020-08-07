COVID-19 Kills Otherwise Healthy 7-Year-Old Georgia Boy
TRAGIC
Almost 4,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Georgia—and the youngest is a 7-year-old boy who had no other medical conditions. The death was reported Thursday by the Coastal Health District, which noted that COVID-19 can cause severe illness in the young and healthy. “Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heartbreaking,” Dr. Lawton Davis said. “We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously. Please watch out for each other, wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re sick. A community-wide crisis demands a community-wide response, and we all must do our part to keep each other safe.”