    COVID Breaks Out on Norwegian Cruise Ship Breakaway Before Docking in New Orleans

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Fabian Bimmer via Reuters

    Ten of the 3,200 people onboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship heading for New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship left New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is expected to dock Dec. 5. All passengers will be tested for COVID before disembarking and sent to quarantine hotels or home if they test positive, the company said. The cruise line’s website indicates that all passengers have to prove they were vaccinated before boarding. The condition of the sick passengers is unclear. The ship made stops in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico.

