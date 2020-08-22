CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
COVID-19 Pandemic Could Be Over in Two Years: WHO
THAT LONG?
Read it at BBC
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic could take two years to subside. Speaking in Geneva, the WHO chief compared the pandemic to the Spanish flu of 1918, which was eradicated in two years. He added that current medical advancements could produce a “shorter time” though global “connectiveness” could make it easier to spread. The Spanish flu killed around 50 million people and the coronavirus, which was first officially recognized by China in late 2019, has killed nearly 800,000 and infected around 23 million.