COVID-19 Rate Nearly Double for School-Age Children Over 11: CDC Study
A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that kids aged 12 to 17 have nearly double the average weekly incidence of COVID-19 compared to children aged 5 to 11. Analyzing nationwide data on over 277,000 school-aged children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from March to September, the report shows positive results peaked in July across the entire population. Compared to the general population, children had lower hospitalization and mortality rates, but researchers also noted that those identifying as Black or Hispanic or those reporting an underlying condition were more likely to be hospitalized. Per the report’s discussion section, the CDC’s findings are being released to help establish a baseline for monitoring national trends in COVID-19 transmission and help local and state leaders implement prevention strategies specifically targeting schools.