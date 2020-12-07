CHEAT SHEET
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Moderna, Pfizer Spurn Trump’s White House Invite
Moderna and Pfizer, the producers of the two leading COVID-19 vaccines, declined an invitation from President Trump to appear at the White House for a “vaccine summit” on Tuesday, according to health-care news site STAT. The two vaccines are expected to receive emergency approval for use by the Food and Drug Administration later this month. According to STAT, members of the pharmaceutical industry viewed the event as a “public relations stunt” for the Trump administration, which has reportedly pushed FDA chief Stephen Hahn to approve a vaccine faster. According to clinical trial data, both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have above a 90 percent efficacy rate.