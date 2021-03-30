COVID Will End Sooner Than You Think—If These Three Things Happen

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its 14th month in the United States, there’s good news and bad.

The bad news is that a long-feared spike in infections—the consequence of the rapid spread of new, more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2—is here, and it’s nasty.

The good news, however, is that at least two of the three vaccines the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for emergency use now appear to work really well. So well that some experts believe the pandemic could more or less grind to a halt in a little over two months in the United States.