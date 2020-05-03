Dallas County Sees Biggest Single-Day Jump in COVID Cases as Texas Reopens

Read it at WFAA
As Texas moves forward with the governor’s order to allow some businesses to reopen, Dallas County reported 234 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the biggest single-day jump on record. The county also reported another coronavirus death, bringing the death toll to 111 with 4,133 confirmed cases. “Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote in a Twitter post. “I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak.” Texas on Saturday reported its third day in a row of new cases passing the 1,000 mark as Gov. Greg Abbott gave the green-light to restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, malls, and other businesses to reopen at partial capacity.