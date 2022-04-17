COVID Conspiracy Theorists Are at War Over ‘Snake Venom’
MUDDY WATERS
Far-right COVID-19 truther and former chiropractor Dr. Bryan Ardis has turned on far-right radio host and “Watch the Water” producer Stew Peters after the duo released their highly-anticipated anti-vaccine “documentary.” The half-baked and conspiracy theory-laced “documentary” released on Monday evening floated false claims about COVID-19 vaccines being made with snake blood. Since then, however, Ardis said Peters misrepresented his claims. “That wasn’t my story,” Ardis said following the release of the much-hyped Peters-led interview. “My story has never been to create fear, panic, and anxiety about water.” He said he told Peters that he believes “there’s actually a snake venom connection to all of COVID-19, and I think that’s the weapon.” But, according to him, Peters “took that and blew it up.” (Peters didn’t return The Daily Beast’s Saturday evening request for comment.)