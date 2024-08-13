COVID Death of an Action Legend Revealed—Two Years Later

Corey Yuen, known for coaching Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and other martial arts movie legends, died in 2022, the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers told Variety.

Yuen, who starred in movies alongside Chan and Lee, and directed films alongside Jet Li, was remembered by Chan in a post Monday on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Yuen reportedly died of COVID-19 in 2022, but his death was kept secret at the request of his family, according to Variety. The news broke on Monday after Chan’s post and subsequent reporting from Chinese- and English-language outlets.

Yuen starred in classics such as Fist of Fury (1972), Bruce Lee’s breakout role.

Yuen’s proximity to the biggest stars in the scene allowed him to transition into directing and choreography—helping Li make some of his premier work.

Li and Yuen directed The New Legend of Shaolin (1994), Fong Sai-yuk (1993), and its sequel Fong Sai-yuk II (1993).

Yuen also choreographed stars in Hollywood classics such as Kiss of the Dragon (2001), The Expendables (2010). and The Transporter series.