COVID Deaths in NY Nursing Homes Undercounted by Up to 50 Percent: AG

New York health officials have undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by up to 50 percent in some cases, the state’s attorney general has revealed in a bombshell report.

Attorney General Letitia James said the Department of Health’s public data dramatically obscured the true number of deaths in a state that has already logged more deaths than any other state.

New York was ravaged by the virus early in the pandemic, and its effects were felt most acutely in the state’s nursing homes. More than 42,000 deaths have been recorded, of which 8,500 were nursing home residents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has praised his own COVID response to the point of writing a book on it—but he had been sharply criticized for the staggering number of nursing home deaths, even before the attorney general’s report was released on Thursday.

The Democratic governor was lambasted for a health department memo in March that instructed nursing homes to take COVID-positive patients to free up hospital beds. (A DOH report later that rejected the claim it had led to outbreaks in nursing homes.)

“This pandemic has caused great devastation and taken far too many lives,” James said as she released the report, Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, on Thursday. “Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments. We’re releasing this report to offer transparency and spur action to protect our most vulnerable.”

From March through August 3, DOH reported a total of 6,423 resident deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19, including 3,640 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,783 presumed COVID-19 deaths.

These counts were based on data reported by the state’s 619 nursing homes to DOH through its Health Emergency Response Data System.

But, when the Attorney General’s office asked 62 nursing homes to provide information about on-site and in-hospital deaths, it found vast discrepancies—largely because facilities reported the location of the person at the time of death inconsistently.

For example, one nursing home reported five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 to DOH. But, the home reported a total of 27 deaths at the home and 13 hospital deaths to James’ office—a discrepancy of 29 deaths.

The 62 nursing home reported a total of 1,914 to the Attorney General’s office, compared to the DOH’s publicized total of 1,229.

“The DOH reporting system explicitly requires facilities to correct inaccurate reporting,” the report says. “Either such correction was not made by a number of facilities, or data were not reflected in DOH’s published data for other reasons.”