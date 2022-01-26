COVID Deaths Pass 2,100 a Day in U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
While the Omicron variant of coronavirus is less severe in people who have been vaccinated, it’s now killing 2,100 people in the U.S. a day—the highest level since nearly a year ago. “We’re still losing too many people a day for it to be in any way acceptable,” Jodie Guest, vice chair of the epidemiology department at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, told The Wall Street Journal. The incredible speed which Omicron spread across the nation this winter means that massive numbers of the vulnerable—the elderly, the ill, and the unvaccinated—have been infected. The seven-day death average is the highest since February 2021, when vaccination rates were far lower.