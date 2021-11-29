COVID Deniers Have an Absurd New Conspiracy Theory About Omicron
‘MORONIC’
COVID-19 deniers are seizing on ridiculous new theories on social media about the virus’ latest Omicron variant, suggesting that it is part of a government hoax because a rearrangement of its letters can be used to spell the word “moronic.” Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans, who was banned from Facebook and Instagram last year after spewing COVID misinformation, also posted an alt-right conspiracy theory to Telegram on Sunday that the variant was an anagram for the ‘oncomir’—which are RNA molecules linked to cancer.
Others have shared posts that include a screenshot from the World Health Organization website citing the agency’s announcement of the virus’ first outbreak on January 30, 2020, and suggesting a diabolical link after the agency published a statement on the Omicron variant 666 days later on November 26, 2021.