CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    COVID Is No Longer a Global Health Emergency, WHO Declares

    ‘GREAT HOPE’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing on global health issues, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 14, 2022.

    Denis Balibouse/Reuters

    The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared an end to the COVID global public health emergency on Friday. “For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing, and the pressure on health systems easing,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Switzerland. “This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” Tedros added. “It’s therefore with great hope that I declared COVID-19 over as a global health emergency.” Since the emergency was first declared on Jan. 30, 2020, almost 7 million people have died from COVID around the world, according to the U.N. Tedros estimated that the true toll is over 20 million.

    Read it at CNBC