COVID Keeps U.S. Women’s Hoops Star Out of Olympics
In the latest bad news for U.S. Olympians, women’s basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson has tested positive for COVID-19—even though she is fully vaccinated—and will not be competing in Tokyo. Samuelson, who plays for the Seattle Storm, was set to go for the gold in 3x3 competition—the first year the Americans have qualified. “Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon, I can comeback to realize that dream,” Samuelson wrote on Instagram. Her exit follows the news that tennis star Coco Gauff had to bow out because of COVID, along with an alternate on the women’s gymnastics squad.