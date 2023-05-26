CHEAT SHEET
    COVID Outbreak at CDC Conference Infected 181 People

    Chris Hippensteel

    More than 180 people have been confirmed infected since attending a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference—one that was held for the very same personnel whose job it is to contain rapidly spreading diseases. A meeting of the agency’s Epidemic Intelligence Service at an Atlanta hotel in late April was the origin of the mini-outbreak, The Washington Post reported. The event had 1,800 people in attendance, about 70 percent of whom did not wear a mask, according to a CDC survey. Thankfully, nobody has been hospitalized in connection with the CDC conference outbreak. The agency is planning to host another meeting at the same venue next month.

