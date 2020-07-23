COVID Patient Who Survived Ventilator, Seizures, Infections Finally Leaves Manhattan Hospital After 128 Days

Read it at NBC 4 New York
COVID-19 patient Larry Kelly, who earned the nickname “Miracle Larry,” was released from a Manhattan hospital Wednesday after 128 harrowing days. Kelly had rare complications with the coronavirus that led to 51 days on a ventilator, seizures, and continuous infections. Many feared he would not make it and doctors reportedly considered him the sickest person in the hospital for weeks. “They threw everything at me, I got addicted to fentanyl, they had to wean me off. I’m a recovering drug addict, I don’t even remember it,” Kelly said as he left the hospital for the first time since March 17. “My wife saved my life, she wouldn’t let them pull the plug,” he said. He can now thank her personally for the first time since March because she and their children have not been allowed to visit him due to coronavirus restrictions.